Moore County officials informing residents of phone scams

Moore County officials are informing residents of several phone call scams occurring in the Dumas area.

According to the Dumas Police Department, residents have received calls from a man with a heavy Indian accent using the phone number (720) 262-4678.

Officials say the caller claims to be with the Department of Treasury, The Denver Police Department, The IRS or the Better Business Bureau and demands money in order to prevent a pending lawsuit against you.

If you have been a victim of this scam or any scam, call the Dumas Police Department at (806) 935-3998.

