Air U offering "cool" summer fun and fitness

In these 100 degree temperatures in the Texas panhandle, your skin can only handle so many pool days out in the hot sun.

Air U staff said they have you covered when it comes to keeping cool and staying active this summer.

"Jumping on a trampoline is actually better cardio than running," said Blake Johnston, Director of Operations at Air U.

The facility includes lots of normal trampolines as well as trampoline basketball and dodgeball courts. a foam pit, flipping zone, and "ninja warrior" obstacle course.

The building is fully air conditioned, and Johnston said it's a great place to go to stay active and cool this summer.

Air U is open to toddlers, kids, teens and adults.

Staff is looking to start an "Air-Obics" class to cater to adults, using trampoline techniques like "bouncing, jump squats, tuck jumps, V-jumps, and power knees."

Air U has special times and prices for toddler jumping, freestyle nights, group events and birthday parties.

All that information and more, including hours and pricing, can be found here .

