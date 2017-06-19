Town Hall meeting to discuss Barrio Community Watch program

Potter County residents are invited to a town hall meeting with a county commissioner Tuesday evening for a neighborhood update in the Barrio.

Precinct 2 Commissioner Mercy Murguia will update people about the Barrio Community Watch, which will kick off later this summer.

Residents can hear an update for the official Barrio Neighborhood Plan that launched earlier this month, and learn about more development in the area.

This meeting will be Tuesday, June 20, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Alamo Community Center on 1502 S. Cleveland.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.