Monday's Weather: Highs temps in the upper 80s to low 90s

Weather Outlook for Monday, June 19

From First Alert Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

After a cooler day on Sunday we will see temps start to warm back up again today.

Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s today under mostly sunny skies.

Winds will be light out of the southeast at 5-15 mph. Overnight, skies will remain clear with temps in the low 60s.

Tuesday will be another hot day with highs in the 90s. A few showers and storms will be possible late in the day on Tuesday into Wednesday.

We warm back into the triple digits Wednesday into Thursday and end the work week with temps in the 90s and low 100s before another cold front moves in for the weekend.

The weekend looks to be cooler with temps in the 80s and possibly upper 70s with scattered showers and storms.

