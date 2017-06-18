WTAMU to honor former Amarillo Mayor - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

WTAMU to honor former Amarillo Mayor

By Alan Stamps, Digital Content Staff
Connect
WTAMU (Source: KFDA) WTAMU (Source: KFDA)
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

The West Texas A&M University President and Buffalo Council will honor former Amarillo mayor Glen Parkey this week.

On Tuesday, WT will host a special lunch that will introduce Parkey and establish the Glen Parkey Scholarship for Leadership Excellence at the Atrium Plaza in Amarillo.

The scholarship will be awarded annually in a minimum amount of $2,500.

Recipients must be classified as a junior at WTAMU who has been accepted into the Dyke and Terry Rogers LEAD WT program, and it will be renewed for the student's senior year.

For more information on the Glen Parkey Scholarship for Leadership Excellence, you can call WTAMU Foundation at (806) 651-2070 or the Buffalo Council at (806) 358-2446.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

  • Today's Local News HeadlinesToday's Local NewsMore>>

  • Public meeting on Georgia Street rehabilitation

    Public meeting on Georgia Street rehabilitation

    Sunday, June 18 2017 8:13 PM EDT2017-06-19 00:13:01 GMT
    Source: City of AmarilloSource: City of Amarillo

    The City of Amarillo will host a meeting to inform area residents about a project on Georgia Street. 

    The City of Amarillo will host a meeting to inform area residents about a project on Georgia Street. 

  • Barber Academy set to open

    Barber Academy set to open

    Sunday, June 18 2017 8:10 PM EDT2017-06-19 00:10:04 GMT

    Wade Gordon Hairdressing Academy has announced that they are opening the Panhandle's only barber academy.

    Wade Gordon Hairdressing Academy has announced that they are opening the Panhandle's only barber academy.

  • WTAMU to honor former Amarillo Mayor

    WTAMU to honor former Amarillo Mayor

    Sunday, June 18 2017 7:54 PM EDT2017-06-18 23:54:27 GMT
    WTAMU (Source: KFDA)WTAMU (Source: KFDA)

    The West Texas A&M University President and Buffalo Council will honor former Amarillo mayor Glen Parkey this week. 

    The West Texas A&M University President and Buffalo Council will honor former Amarillo mayor Glen Parkey this week. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly