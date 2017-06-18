WTAMU to honor former Amarillo Mayor

The West Texas A&M University President and Buffalo Council will honor former Amarillo mayor Glen Parkey this week.

On Tuesday, WT will host a special lunch that will introduce Parkey and establish the Glen Parkey Scholarship for Leadership Excellence at the Atrium Plaza in Amarillo.

The scholarship will be awarded annually in a minimum amount of $2,500.

Recipients must be classified as a junior at WTAMU who has been accepted into the Dyke and Terry Rogers LEAD WT program, and it will be renewed for the student's senior year.

For more information on the Glen Parkey Scholarship for Leadership Excellence, you can call WTAMU Foundation at (806) 651-2070 or the Buffalo Council at (806) 358-2446.

