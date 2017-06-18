Barber Academy set to open

Wade Gordon Hairdressing Academy has announced that they are opening the panhandle's only Barber Academy.

This will be the first barber academy in the area since the early 90's.

The official date for the academy has yet to be set, however, there will be an open house for potential students to come and tour the campus, and receive information on enrollment.

The event will be this Thursday from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at 121 Westgate Parkway Suit 40.

