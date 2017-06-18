Public meeting on Georgia Street rehabilitation

The City of Amarillo will host a meeting to inform area residents about a project on Georgia Street.

The project aims to rehabilitate Georgia Street between Southwest 46th Avenue and Southwest 58th Avenue.

The meeting will take place this Thursday at 6:00 p.m. in the Downtown Amarillo Public Library.

City staff will provide an overview of the rehabilitation project, and answer any concerns or questions the public may have.

For more information, call the City of Amarillo's Capital Projects & Development Engineering department at (806) 378-9334.

