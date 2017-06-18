Public meeting on Georgia Street rehabilitation - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Public meeting on Georgia Street rehabilitation

By Alan Stamps, Digital Content Staff
Connect
Source: City of Amarillo Source: City of Amarillo
Source: City of Amarillo Source: City of Amarillo
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

The City of Amarillo will host a meeting to inform area residents about a project on Georgia Street.

The project aims to rehabilitate Georgia Street between Southwest 46th Avenue and Southwest 58th Avenue.

The meeting will take place this Thursday at 6:00 p.m. in the Downtown Amarillo Public Library.

City staff will provide an overview of the rehabilitation project, and answer any concerns or questions the public may have.

For more information, call the City of Amarillo's Capital Projects & Development Engineering department at (806) 378-9334.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

  • Today's Local News HeadlinesToday's Local NewsMore>>

  • Public meeting on Georgia Street rehabilitation

    Public meeting on Georgia Street rehabilitation

    Sunday, June 18 2017 8:13 PM EDT2017-06-19 00:13:01 GMT
    Source: City of AmarilloSource: City of Amarillo

    The City of Amarillo will host a meeting to inform area residents about a project on Georgia Street. 

    The City of Amarillo will host a meeting to inform area residents about a project on Georgia Street. 

  • Barber Academy set to open

    Barber Academy set to open

    Sunday, June 18 2017 8:10 PM EDT2017-06-19 00:10:04 GMT

    Wade Gordon Hairdressing Academy has announced that they are opening the Panhandle's only barber academy.

    Wade Gordon Hairdressing Academy has announced that they are opening the Panhandle's only barber academy.

  • WTAMU to honor former Amarillo Mayor

    WTAMU to honor former Amarillo Mayor

    Sunday, June 18 2017 7:54 PM EDT2017-06-18 23:54:27 GMT
    WTAMU (Source: KFDA)WTAMU (Source: KFDA)

    The West Texas A&M University President and Buffalo Council will honor former Amarillo mayor Glen Parkey this week. 

    The West Texas A&M University President and Buffalo Council will honor former Amarillo mayor Glen Parkey this week. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly