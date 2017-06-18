Public meeting on Georgia Street rehabilitation

The City of Amarillo will host a meeting to inform area residents about a project on Georgia Street.
Wade Gordon Hairdressing Academy has announced that they are opening the Panhandle's only barber academy.
The West Texas A&M University President and Buffalo Council will honor former Amarillo mayor Glen Parkey this week.
As the new week begins, TxDOT has some new lane closures that area motorists should be aware of:
Firefighters have a double wide trailer home fire under control at this time. The fire started just after 4:00 a.m. the 9300 block of Arlie in north Amarillo.
