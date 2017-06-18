Area Lane Closures

As the new week begins, TxDOT has some new lane closures that area motorists should be aware of:

Various parts of the I-40 frontage roads from the Oldham County line to Bushland will be closed Wednesday through Friday for seal coat operations.

The left and center lanes on I-40 eastbound from Whitaker Road to Pullman Road and various lanes of I-27 northbound and southbound between 45th Avenue and Hillside Road will be closed for mill and fill operations.

Due to Saturday's heat advisory, the installation of new reflective buttons on the asphalt along the I-27 main lanes from Hillside Road to Canyon has been postponed until further notice.

TxDOT also wants to remind drivers to slow down and give crews the room they need to do their jobs safely.

There are also several ongoing projects that motorists should keep in mind:

Direct Connect (I-40 & I-27 Interchange)

The I-27 south ramp from I-40 eastbound will be closed Monday and Tuesday, June 19 and 20, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. as crews paint the west side of the bridge.

The left lane of the northbound I-27 frontage road is closed just north of the 26th Avenue exit for widening construction and other improvements.

The ramp from 26th Avenue onto I-27 northbound is closed.

Ongoing closure of the I-27 southbound frontage road (left lane) and the right lane of I-27 southbound at the interchange for continuing bridge construction work.

I-40 Bridge Replacement (Soncy/Loop 335)

The right-turn only lane going northbound on Loop 335 to the I-40 frontage road is closed.

Eastbound and westbound traffic is traveling on the new eastbound bridge with one lane going westbound and two lanes going eastbound.

Westbound traffic is shifted to the south to one lane over the Soncy bridge.

I-40 Bridge Replacement (Ross/Arthur)

The westbound I-40 entrance ramp between Ross and Arthur streets is closed.

The westbound I-40 entrance ramp between Nelson and Ross streets is closed.

The eastbound I-40 exit ramp between Osage and Nelson streets is closed.

The frontage road at Osage Street and I-40 eastbound is closed.

The outside (right) lanes of I-40 westbound and eastbound are closed from Nelson Street to I-27.

The left lane of the I-40 westbound frontage road is closed from Quarter Horse Drive to Arthur Street.

The left lane of the I-40 eastbound frontage road is closed from Arthur Street to Quarter Horse Drive.

State Loop 335 (Hollywood)

Access to South Loop 335 is closed from the north at Bell Street to help facilitate accelerated reconstruction of the Bell Street and frontage road intersection.

From Washington Street to I-27, the speed limit is reduced to 45 mph in both directions.

The on-ramp from Washington Street to westbound South Loop 335 is temporally realigned for widening.

The intersection of South Western Street and South Loop 335 is controlled by temporary traffic signals.

The intersection of South Georgia Street and South Loop 335 has a four-way stop condition.

Work continues on and along the shoulders from Washington Street to I-27.

Access to South Loop 335 at Olympia Drive is permanently closed.

Circle Drive is closed at South Loop 335 until the westbound frontage road can be opened to traffic.

Access to Wilshire Drive, Valleyview Drive to the north and Lamount Drive will be closed at various times during the day.

