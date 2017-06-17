Car wash benefits Amarillo Housing First - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Car wash benefits Amarillo Housing First

By Alan Stamps, Digital Content Staff
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Volunteers beat the heat today, and hosted a bike and car wash to raise money for Amarillo Housing First.

The bike and car wash was held at Zombiez Bar and Grill, with the help of the Bomb City Bikini Team. Folks received a free snow cone with their car wash.

The goal of Amarillo Housing First is to secure permanent housing and supportive services for the homeless in our community.

If you missed today's car wash and would like to help out the organization, call (806)414-2243.

