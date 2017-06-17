Car wash benefits Amarillo Housing First

Electric Baboon Tattoo is collecting supplies and donations for area students.
Electric Baboon Tattoo is collecting supplies and donations for area students.
Volunteers beat the heat today, and hosted a bike and car wash to raise money for Amarillo Housing First.
Volunteers beat the heat today, and hosted a bike and car wash to raise money for Amarillo Housing First.
The Seventh Annual Parent Child Golf Classic was hosted at Palo Duro Creek Golf Course today.
The Seventh Annual Parent Child Golf Classic was hosted at Palo Duro Creek Golf Course today.
Father's Day at the Amarillo Zoo This Father's Day, all dads get free admission to the Amarillo Zoo and a free snow cone.
Father's Day at the Amarillo Zoo This Father's Day, all dads get free admission to the Amarillo Zoo and a free snow cone.
Bubba's 33 has partnered with Homes for Our Troops
Bubba's 33 has partnered with Homes for Our Troops