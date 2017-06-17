Golfing for the Hope & Healing Place

The 7th Annual Parent Child Golf Classic was hosted at Palo Duro Creek Golf Course today.

All proceeds from the golf tournament benefited the Hope & Healing Place.

Hope & Healing Place Community Relations Director Candice Kirkpatrick said that events like this are vital to their continued operation.

"Hope & Healing Place can't do what it does without funds that are provided by the community and by the local businesses," said Kirkpatrick. "These businesses coming together and doing this scramble means everything to the organization."

If you missed today's golf tournament, you can still donate to the Hope & Healing Place at their office located at 1721 South Tyler Street, or you can call (806) 371-8998.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.