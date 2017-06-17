Local restaurant partners with Homes for Our Troops

Bubba's 33 has partnered with Homes for Our Troops.

Throughout the month of Junes, when customers order the new Patriot Burger, Bubba's 33 will donate $1 toward Homes for Our Troops.

Managing Partner at Bubba's 33 Nathan Watkins said that this is the least they can do for those who fight for our freedom

"We love to make sure we are able to get out in the community and make sure that we are taking care of the people that take care of us all throughout the nation," said Watkins. "You know, people want to help the military people, and that's what we are doing here."

If you want to help the cause, Bubba's 33 will be serving the Patriot Burger throughout the end of the month.

