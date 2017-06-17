Local restaurant partners with Homes for Our Troops

Bubba's 33 has partnered with Homes for Our Troops
Hartley Fire Chief Scott White has been named the 2017 State EMS Provider of the Year.
The Shamrock Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a fundraiser starting on June 25th.
Father's Day at the Amarillo Zoo This Father's Day, all dads get free admission to the Amarillo Zoo and a free snow cone.
Virdinski's Rub Shack suffered an estimated $10,000 worth of damage in a fire today.
