Area fire chief named State EMS Provider of the Year

By Alan Stamps, Digital Content Staff
Source: Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department's Facebook page Source: Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department's Facebook page
HARTLEY COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

Hartley Fire Chief Scott White has been named the 2017 State EMS Provider of the Year. 

He was chosen for this award by the State Firefighter's and Fire Marshal's Association. 

Chief White won the Panhandle Fireman's & Fire Marshal's Association EMS Provider of the Year Award which made him eligible for the state award.

Chief White received a warm welcome home as several area fire departments escorted him into Dalhart last night. 

