Area fire chief named State EMS Provider of the Year

Hartley Fire Chief Scott White has been named the 2017 State EMS Provider of the Year.

He was chosen for this award by the State Firefighter's and Fire Marshal's Association.

Chief White won the Panhandle Fireman's & Fire Marshal's Association EMS Provider of the Year Award which made him eligible for the state award.

Chief White received a warm welcome home as several area fire departments escorted him into Dalhart last night.

