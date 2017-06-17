Father's Day Events

The Shamrock Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a fundraiser starting on June 25th.
Father's Day at the Amarillo Zoo This Father's Day, all dads get free admission to the Amarillo Zoo and a free snow cone.
Virdinski's Rub Shack suffered an estimated $10,000 worth of damage in a fire today.
With potentially record setting temperatures Saturday first responders and emergency room doctors are encouraging people to know the symptoms of a heat stroke.
Due to the excessive heat this weekend, Kids, Incorporated has canceled all soccer and flag football games Saturday.
