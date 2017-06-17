Father's Day Events

Father's Day at the Amarillo Zoo

This Father's Day, all dads get free admission to the Amarillo Zoo and a free snow cone.

This event starts at 9:30 in the morning and runs until 5:00 in the afternoon.

You can find more information at the Amarillo Zoo's website.

Don Harrington Discovery Center

The Don Harrington Discovery Center invites you to spend quality time with your dad making new discoveries.

Dad's get in free to the Discovery Center this Sunday, but regular admission still applies to all other visitors.

This event starts at 9:30 in the morning and last until 4:30 in the afternoon.

You can find more information at the Don Harrington Discovery Center's website.

