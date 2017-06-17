Fireworks for Shamrock firefighters

Area residents can help out the Shamrock Volunteer Fire Department with a fireworks fundraiser.

The goal of the fundraiser is to raise money that will go towards repairing equipment that was damaged in the March wildfires.

Starting on June 25th, area residents can buy fireworks and donate money to the Shamrock Volunteer Fire Department.

This fundraiser will be at 318 North Main Street in Shamrock from noon to 10:00 P.M.

