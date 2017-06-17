Virdinski's Rub Shack building fire, no injuries reported

Virdinski's Rub Shack suffered an estimated $10,000 worth of damage in a fire today.

Around 12 p.m., Amarillo Fire responded to the restaurant to find smoke coming from the roof. Employees reported that the fire had started on the grill and extended up into the vent hood. AFD was quickly able to get the flames under control by 12:09 p.m.

Fire damage was contained to the grill, vent hood and ceiling material around the vent hood. No injuries were reported in the incident.

