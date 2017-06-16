How to handle a heat stroke

With potentially record setting temperatures Saturday, first responders and emergency room doctors are encouraging people to know the symptoms of a heat stroke.

Symptoms include:

Throbbing headache

Dizziness and light-headedness

Lack of sweating despite the heat

Red, hot, and dry skin

Muscle weakness or cramps

Nausea and vomiting

Rapid heartbeat

Rapid, shallow breathing

Behavioral changes such as confusion, disorientation, or staggering

Seizures

Unconsciousness

How to treat heat illnesses:

If you see a person with any combination of these symptoms it is imperative to call 911 and get the person to a cooler environment.

Shade or an area with air conditioning will help slow the effects of a heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

If available ice packs placed in arm pits or crotch will help cool a person's body temperature because of the amount of blood that runs over these areas.

Additionally, ask if the person is diabetic. Their body could be having a blood sugar issue despite the intense heat. This will also help first responders assess the situation upon arrival.

Prevention:

Drinking plenty of water and sports drinks will help to replenish the fluids lost through sweat.

Be aware that alcohol dehydrates the body reducing its natural cooling mechanisms.

Wearing a hat and monitoring your vitals is a good way to ensure you do not succumb to the record setting heat.

