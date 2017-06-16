How to handle a heat stroke

With potentially record setting temperatures Saturday first responders and emergency room doctors are encouraging people to know the symptoms of a heat stroke.
Due to the excessive heat this weekend, Kids, Incorporated has canceled all soccer and flag football games Saturday.
The Guymon Police Department is asking for your help locating an extended cab pickup truck.
The presence of bats is causing alarm for area residents Community members are concerned about a bat situation at the Palo Duro Retirement Village.
A Clovis man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after being convicted on charges of child abuse resulting in great bodily harm.
