How to handle a heat stroke

With potentially record setting temperatures Saturday, first responders and emergency room doctors are encouraging people to know the symptoms of a heat stroke.

Symptoms include:

  • Throbbing headache
  • Dizziness and light-headedness
  • Lack of sweating despite the heat
  • Red, hot, and dry skin
  • Muscle weakness or cramps
  • Nausea and vomiting
  • Rapid heartbeat
  • Rapid, shallow breathing
  • Behavioral changes such as confusion, disorientation, or staggering
  • Seizures
  • Unconsciousness

How to treat heat illnesses:

If you see a person with any combination of these symptoms it is imperative to call 911 and get the person to a cooler environment.

Shade or an area with air conditioning will help slow the effects of a heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

If available ice packs placed in arm pits or crotch will help cool a person's body temperature because of the amount of blood that runs over these areas.

Additionally, ask if the person is diabetic. Their body could be having a blood sugar issue despite the intense heat. This will also help first responders assess the situation upon arrival.

Prevention:

Drinking plenty of water and sports drinks will help to replenish the fluids lost through sweat.

Be aware that alcohol dehydrates the body reducing its natural cooling mechanisms.

Wearing a hat and monitoring your vitals is a good way to ensure you do not succumb to the record setting heat.

