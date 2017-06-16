Kids, Incorporated cancels soccer and flag football games for Saturday

Due to the excessive heat this weekend, Kids, Incorporated has canceled all soccer and flag football games Saturday.

Temperatures will reach hundreds on Saturday, and a health advisory has been issued for both Randall County and Palo Duro Canyon.

Kids, Incorporated has decided to cancel soccer and flag football games for Saturday, June 17 in order to keep children and families safe.

You can find more information on signs and symptoms of a heat related emergency here.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.