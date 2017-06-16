Bats raise concerns for area residents

The presence of bats is causing alarm for area residents Community members are concerned about a bat situation at the Palo Duro Retirement Village.
The presence of bats is causing alarm for area residents Community members are concerned about a bat situation at the Palo Duro Retirement Village.
A Clovis man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after being convicted on charges of child abuse resulting in great bodily harm.
A Clovis man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after being convicted on charges of child abuse resulting in great bodily harm.
A dairy farm may be coming to Carson County, but many residents are against this development.
A dairy farm may be coming to Carson County, but many residents are against this development.
Clovis police are investigating after a shooting this afternoon.
Clovis police are investigating after a shooting this afternoon.
With the temperatures up, the Friona Fire Department is cautioning residents not to leave children or pets in the car.
With the temperatures up, the Friona Fire Department is cautioning residents not to leave children or pets in the car.