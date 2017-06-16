Bats raise concerns for area residents

The presence of bats is causing alarm for area residents

Community members are concerned about a bat situation at the Palo Duro Retirement Village. An anonymous source said they are worried about the safety of the people living inside the facility due to the amount of these bats. They also are concerned the issue is not being handled correctly by Canyon city officials nor the business.

Canyon Chief of Police Dale Davis said they're doing everything they can to combat this problem. He also said they work closely with Amarillo Animal Management during the migration period of these bats. In fact, while we were at the retirement village today, animal management was there to capture one.

Chief Davis also said the retirement facility has taken appropriate action by doing a number of things, including replacing their roof so the bats can't get back in.

"They've actually put some one-way tubes in, so when the bat leaves their roost they can't come back," said Davis.

Manager of the Palo Duro Retirement Village Diana Esch echoed that statement, saying they're taking the proper steps to get rid of the bats.

"We are working with the USDA, Parks and Wildlife, we're working with the Texas Health Department and the Amarillo Health Department to eliminate the problem that we're having with bats," said Esch. "We're trying to relocate them to another area."

If you find a bat in your home, Chief Davis said there are a few things you can do.

"The number one thing is don't touch them," said Davis. "Number two is call Animal Control and if it's at night here in Canyon, when Animal Control is not available, call the local police department and we'll come over and capture it and dispose of it properly," said Davis.

He added that they might also send it for testing depending on the circumstances.

Because bats are known to carry rabies, if you believe you have been exposed to or bitten by one, you are advised seek immediate medical treatment.

