Clovis man sentenced for child abuse charges

A Clovis man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after being convicted on charges of child abuse resulting in great bodily harm.

Kenneth Pierre, 29, was sentenced for charges related to a domestic incident in February of 2016.

According to police, Pierre was in a fight with the child's mother. He attempted to hit the mother, and, instead hit the 7-month-old child.

The child was taken to the hospital where he was diagnosed with a brain bleed.

On Thursday, the jury deliberated for 40 minutes before reaching a guilty verdict.

Pierre also has a conviction for battery against a peace officer in 2014.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.