Pending dairy farm raises concerns for Panhandle residents

A dairy farm may be coming to Carson County, but many residents are against this development.

According to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ), Bowers Land and Cattle Family Limited Partnership has requested a permit to operate a new dairy facility in Carson County.

The farm would house about 10,000 head of cattle and 6,500 of them would be milking cows.

If the permit passes, the dairy farm would be located 3 1/2 miles southwest of Panhandle and many community members are not looking forward to having this type of operation so close to the city.

"I haven't found one person yet here in the city of Panhandle who wants this to come through," City Manager Terry Coffee said. "I hope TCEQ will hear our plea and strike this down or not allow this permit to be taken."

Coffee says many residents have expressed their concern over the air quality and the allergens this new facility could introduce to the city.

"I feel it will affect our water, it sits on one of the major parts of the aquifer and with the runoff that they (the dairy farm) would have we felt like it would possibly contaminant the Panhandle water," Coffee said.

The TCEQ highlights no discharge of pollutants into the waters will be authorized by the permit except under chronic or catastrophic rainfall conditions or events.

Coffee says although the majority of Panhandle residents are against this dairy farm, it could bring in benefits to the area.

"I'd see a lot of good out of this if they would move it further north somewhere where it wouldn't be in the path of our city," Coffee said. "If you look on a map where this is going to be located and you look at where the city of Panhandle is, with the prevalent winds we have we are going to feel something from this project everyday."

Right now the city of Panhandle is reminding citizens they can voice there opinions on this pending project until July 3rd, when TCEQ is set to either pass or reject this permit.

"We want a public hearing so our citizens can show up and voice how we feel about this coming here," Coffee said.

If anyone in Carson County would like more information or would like to express any concerns about the potential dairy farm you can click here.

