Clovis man arrested for shooting

Clovis police are investigating after a shooting this afternoon.

At around 1:07 p.m., police were called to 508 Sheldon on calls of a gunshot victim.

Officers say they arrived to find 32-year-old Charity Helker sitting on the curb in front of the house. She told officers that she and her boyfriend, 32-year-old Joshua C. Martinez, were arguing when he hit her and pulled out a handgun.

Helker says she was trying to fight him off when the gun went off hitting her in the arm. She said the gun was fired again and she was hit in the head.

She was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Clovis police then began looking for Martinez, and he was found at 100 Ross and taken into custody.

Martinez had eight arrest warrants for kidnapping, armed robbery, assault against a household member, aggravated assault against a household member, aggravated battery against a household member, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm or destructive device by a felon and burglary of a vehicle.

He was booked into the Curry County Detention Center.

The investigation of this case is ongoing.

