Safety Alert: Friona Fire Department cautions leaving kids or pets in hot cars

With the temperatures up, the Friona Fire Department is cautioning residents not to leave children or pets in the car.

The Friona Fire Department says they have already been responding to calls of children and pets being left in a hot car.

Even if the windows of the car are rolled down, the temperature of the car will increase. It only takes a car 10 minutes to heat up 20 degrees potentially becoming deadly.

If you notice children or pets in a car, call 911.

