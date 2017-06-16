Amarillo zoo camps underway

The Amarillo Zoo is having summer camps all summer long starting this week.

The camps are for children ages six through age 12, Monday through Friday.

Campers will meet animals, go on behind-the-scenes tours and have hands-on learning opportunities.

Registration for the camps is open now, and the camp fee is $150 per child.

Here is a list of each camp provided by the Amarillo Zoo:

Global Trek: June 19-23, ages 9-12

Wild About Art: June 26-40, ages 6-8

Adapted for Survival: July 10-14, ages 9-12

Junior Zoo Keeper: July 17-21, ages 6-8 & July 24-28, ages 9-12

Animal Play Days: July 31-August 4, ages 6-8

ZSI Investigate the Animal World: August 7-11, ages 9-12

You can register online here, or call (806) 381-5605.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.