Amarillo police alerting residents to Xanax and Fentanyl combination

The Amarillo Police Department is alerting residents of people illegally manufacturing and selling what appears to be Xanax pills that may actually be contaminated with Fentanyl.

Police say they are aware of some people illegally manufacturing pills being sold as Xanax that either intentionally or accidentally allow contamination of pill pressing equipment leading to the Fentanyl content.

Fentanyl is a powerful and highly addictive synthetic pain medication.

APD Narcotics Unit officers are investigating instances of the pill sold illegally as Xanax but actually containing Xanax and Fentanyl.

The use of these drugs has led to users displaying signs of intoxication and illness serious enough for users to be hospitalized.

No deaths from this type of drug have been reported locally. However, the use of this drug is potentially lethal.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.