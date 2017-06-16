Turn Amarillo Blue happening tonight, supports Amarillo Boys and Girls Club

Amarillo's Boys and Girls Club is asking you to "turn Amarillo blue" to show support for our area law enforcement by lighting up your porch with a blue light tonight.

The Maverick Boys and Girls Club is selling blue light bulbs for $10, and all proceeds will benefit their organization.

A celebration will be held tonight from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Sanborn Park with hot dogs, a bouncy house, family fun and games to honor our area law enforcement.

