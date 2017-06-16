Turn Amarillo Blue happening tonight, supports Amarillo Boys and - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Turn Amarillo Blue happening tonight, supports Amarillo Boys and Girls Club

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
SOURCE: Maverick Boys and Girls Club SOURCE: Maverick Boys and Girls Club
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Amarillo's Boys and Girls Club is asking you to "turn Amarillo blue" to show support for our area law enforcement by lighting up your porch with a blue light tonight.

The Maverick Boys and Girls Club is selling blue light bulbs for $10, and all proceeds will benefit their organization.

A celebration will be held tonight from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Sanborn Park with hot dogs, a bouncy house, family fun and games to honor our area law enforcement. 

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly