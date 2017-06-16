BSA issues health advisory for excessive heat

A health advisory has been issued for Palo Duro Canyon and Randall County due to excessive heat.

BSA Health System EMS has responded to multiple heat related emergencies at Palo Duro Canyon State Park and advises the public not to hike in the Canyon during the hottest part of the day.

If you do plan to hike, it is advised that you go early in the morning, take one gallon of water per person, take a cell phone, stay on main trails, take frequent breaks in the shade, wear a hat and clothes that are loose fitting and use sunscreen.

BSA officials say taking medications may increase the chance of a heat emergency. If you have a chronic health condition, you may be at a higher risk for a heat emergency.

Here are signs and symptoms of a heat related emergency according to BSA officials:

Weakness

Fatigue

Headache

Confusion

Muscle Cramps

Vomiting

Agitation

Disorientation

Hallucination

Difficulty breathing

Seizures

Coma

If you or someone you are hiking with exhibits signs of a heat related emergency, call 911 immediately.

Move the person to a shaded area until help arrives and slowly drink water.

