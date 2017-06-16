Area veteran to be honored in Washington, D.C.

An area veteran will be honored at a special ceremony in Washington, D.C. Saturday.

Otis Carroll Huggins of Farwell served three tours of duty as part of the United States Marines during the Vietnam War before returning to the Panhandle.

Huggins passed away in 2013.

He will be one of four Texans to be inducted into the memory program during the annual ceremony on the East Knoll of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

The plaque honoring these veterans was dedicated as part of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in 2004.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.