Pampa offering free equine therapy for military members and veterans

Pampa is offering free equine therapy to service members, veterans and their family members Saturday morning.

The therapy sessions will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Top of Texas Rodeo Association in Pampa.

Equine therapy is used to help improve concentration, balance and coordination.

Military members and veterans will need to bring a copy of their military ID.

To fill out forms for the free session, contact the Texas Veterans Commission.

