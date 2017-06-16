Pampa offering free equine therapy for military members and vete - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Pampa offering free equine therapy for military members and veterans

PAMPA, TX (KFDA) -

Pampa is offering free equine therapy to service members, veterans and their family members Saturday morning. 

The therapy sessions will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Top of Texas Rodeo Association in Pampa. 

Equine therapy is used to help improve concentration, balance and coordination. 

Military members and veterans will need to bring a copy of their military ID. 

To fill out forms for the free session, contact the Texas Veterans Commission

