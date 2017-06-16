Pampa offering free equine therapy for military members and veterans

A health advisory has been issued for Palo Duro Canyon and Randall County due to excessive heat.
An area veteran will be honored at a special ceremony in Washington, D.C. Saturday.
Pampa is offering free equine therapy to service members, veterans and their family members Saturday morning.
Weather Outlook for Friday, June 16
Firefighters have a double wide trailer home fire under control at this time. The fire started just after 4:00 a.m. the 9300 block of Arlie in north Amarillo.
