Friday's Weather: Heat advisory with high temps in 100s

Weather Outlook for Friday, June 16

From First Alert Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

Today and Saturday will be the two hottest days of the year so far with highs in the low 100s on Friday and temps at or above 105 on Saturday.

A cold front will move through on Sunday dropping temps in the 80s Sunday and Monday giving us a brief break from the heat.

A few isolated showers may be possible Sunday into Monday with the passing of the front.

Then as we head into the middle of next week temps once again warm back into the 90s and low 100s.

