Firefighters battled double wide trailer home fire in North Amarillo

Firefighters have a double wide trailer home fire under control at this time.

The fire started just after 4:00 a.m. Friday the 9300 block of Arlie Road in north Amarillo.

All residents are out and no injuries have been reported.

Two dogs and one cat were lost in the fire.

The structure is still standing but part of the roof caved in and there is heavy smoke damage.

Fourteen volunteer firefighters from Potter County Fire and Rescue responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

