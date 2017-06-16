Firefighters battled double wide trailer home fire in North Amarillo

Firefighters have a double wide trailer home fire under control at this time. The fire started just after 4:00 a.m. the 9300 block of Arlie in north Amarillo.
Weather Outlook for Friday, June 16
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) predicts the cotton industry will grow significantly and producers in the Panhandle are taking advantage of the opportunity.
Almost 8,000 people support a petition to make the Amarillo Animal Shelter a "no kill" shelter.
An area community is battling it out as first responders raise funds and awareness for car seat safety.
