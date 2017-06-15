Spearman cotton gin soon to be the biggest in the country

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) predicts the cotton industry will grow significantly and producers in the Panhandle are taking advantage of the opportunity.
Almost 8,000 people support a petition to make the Amarillo Animal Shelter a "no kill" shelter.
An area community is battling it out as first responders raise funds and awareness for car seat safety.
One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Hemphill County.
As ranchers continue to recover from March's devastating wildfires, another local company is stepping up to help.
