"No kill" shelter petition gains momentum with new city council

Almost 8,000 people support a petition to make the Amarillo Animal Shelter a "no kill" shelter.

Founder of the petition Betty Garrity tells us she hopes the new city council will take action.

"I'm hoping they will look at it and listen to us, and make some drastic changes and possibly go for the no kill shelter," said Garrity. "When they can afford a big ball field downtown, they can use a little bit of money to make the citizens that love animals lives a little better.

Director of Animal Management and Welfare Richard Havens said euthanasia is their last resort when it comes to housing animals. He also said city council members would have a lot of hoops to jump through in order to make the shelter a "no kill" shelter.

"One of the very first things that's going to need to occur is city leadership is going to need to set precedence of what they want to occur, and then to fund it," said Havens. "We live in a town with a historically low tax rate and if that's what the citizens of Amarillo want, that's what we'll support."

Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society Executive Director Larry Milam said while the goal of this petition is admirable, they have a dramatic overpopulation of animals.

"On average, there will be over 1,000 new animals that come into this shelter every month," said Milam.

This past month, the Amarillo shelter had around a 30.56% Euthanasia Rate with a 69.44% Live Release Rate.

Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson said she aspires to have no need for a shelter at all.

"We would be able to live in a world where every animal has a home that they're loved and cared for and where every pet owner is responsible and has their pet spayed or neutered so we don't have out of control pet populations," said Nelson. "I look forward to the opportunity to work on issues the citizens feel are important."

Garrity plans on delivering the petition to city council when it reaches 10,000 signatures.

To see how the Amarillo shelter compares to other cities in Texas, click here.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.