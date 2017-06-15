Canyon police investigating burglary

The Canyon Police Department is investigating a burglary of the City of Canyon Parks Department maintenance building.

Early this morning, police say two 2002 Chevrolet pickups, a trailer and attached welder, a club car work vehicle and a large amount of hand tools were stolen.

One of the two pickups has been found in the San Jacinto area in Amarillo.

Police are asking for your help identifying any suspects involved in this crime.

If you have any information on this burglary, call the Canyon Police Department at (806) 655-5005 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

