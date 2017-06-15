One dead after single vehicle crash in Hemphill County

One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Hemphill County.

The Hemphill County Sheriff's Office says 58-year-old Ronald Pierce of Higgins was driving on FM 1453 and County Road A when his vehicle left the road on a curve, striking a guide line wire and stopping in the pasture west of the road.

Pierce was pronounced dead at the scene.

