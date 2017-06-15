Amarillo Police investigating shooting

The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at a motel this morning near Interstate 40.

Police were called to America's Best Value Inn at 3930 I-40E around 10 a.m. Authorities say responding officers found a blood on a sidewalk near a room on the first floor, and a handgun and small bag of marijuana in the parking lot across from the room.

While investigating, police say they were notified that someone involved in the apparent shooting had been taken to a hospital after being shot near his head. The injury was described as non life-threatening.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

No arrests or additional suspect information has been released at this time.

