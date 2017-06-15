Ceta Canyon Camp & Retreat Center: Summer Camps start soon!

There is still time to register your kids for summer camp if you haven't already.

Ceta Canyon and Retreat Center will host six different camps this summer for kids in 2nd through 12th grades.

Each camp runs Monday through Friday and several dates are available. They range from June 19th to August 2nd.

Prices vary depending on which camp your student attends. You can expect $168 up to $290.

Your kids can expect to be part of activities like Bible Study, Praise & Worship, a Giant Double Water Slide, archery and of course swimming.

Help them experience Faith, Fun & Friendship this summer.

Registration is going on now. Call 806-488-2268 or log onto www.cetacanyon.org.

