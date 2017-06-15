Moore County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for help in catching their 'Creep of the Week'.

Vilaphet Anna Rattana is currently wanted for burglary of a habitation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Moore County Crime Stoppers at (806) 935-8477.

Tips leading to an arrest could result in a reward of up to $1,000.

