'Dream Night' planned for special guests at Amarillo Zoo

Amarillo Zoo, located at NE 24th and the Dumas Highway inside Thompson Park

Tonight, the Amarillo Zoo will host what is called 'Dream Night', for some very special guests.

The evening is for children with chronic illnesses, disabilities or special needs and their families. 'Dream Night' is a time of relaxation for families who share these similar day to day lives and challenges.

Mike Boley, the Amarillo Zoo Coordinator says the night will include animal encounters, arts and crafts, meet and greet with costume characters, plus live music with Andy Chase Cundiff.

The event will last from 6 to 8 p.m. with more than 250 area children and families expected to attend.

'Dream Night' started in 1996 at Rotterdam Zoo in the Netherlands where it is now observed by zoos and aquariums in more than 30 countries worldwide.

Amarillo Zoo worked in partnership with the following agencies in coordinating invitations. The agencies involved in 'Dream Night' include:

* Region 16 Education Service Center

* Early Childhood Intervention Program (other counties of the Panhandle)

* Uniting Parents

* Department of State Health Services

* Texan Panhandle Centers Early Childhood Intervention Program (Potter & Randall Counties)

* Specialized Therapy Services

* Therapy 2000

* Make A Wish Foundation

For more information call the Amarillo Zoo at 671-2817 or visit www.amarillozoo.org.

