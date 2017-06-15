Amarillo included in Dollar General expansion, hiring events scheduled

Dollar General is looking to add close to 1,300 new stores to their network, which means hiring events will soon begin.

The company says they are aiming for management candidates during the hiring events.

Those who apply can meet with local store operations and human resource managers, learning more about positions, growth and development opportunities.

At least one new store will be in Amarillo and should be located at 3510 S. Osage Street.

Applicants are encouraged to apply for positions before the hiring event and you can do so at www.dollargeneral.com/careeers.

