Fugitive File: Ralph Lewis Owens

Amarillo police are offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of an area man.

In this week's Fugitive File, authorities are searching for Ralph Lewis Owens, 30. Owens is wanted out of Potter County for a bond surrender on an original charge of murder.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400. Tips can also be submitted online at www.amapolice.org.

Tips leading to an arrest could earn a reward of up to $300.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.