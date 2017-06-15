RECALL ALERT: Listeria concerns reason behind voluntary granola recall

Wildway LLC is voluntarily recalling certain grain-free granola codes, because the Company has been notified by an ingredient supplier that an ingredient used in these products has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

No illnesses have been reported in relation to this product at this time.

Wildway Apple Cinnamon Grain-free Granola

UPC: 85866005190 8 oz. 096 097

040618

040718



Wildway Apple Cinnamon Grain-free Granola

UPC: 864352000015 10 oz. 097 040718



Wildway Banana Nut Grain-free Granola

UPC: 858660005176 8 oz. 089

096

100 033018

040618

041018



Wildway Coconut Cashew Grain-free Granola

UPC: 858660005183 8 oz. 090

096

101 103117

110617

111117



Wildway Coconut Cashew Grain-free Granola 10 oz. 090

096

102 103117

110617

111117



Wildway Vanilla Bean Espresso Grain-free Granola

UPC: 858660005206 8 oz. 089

090 033018

033118



AL, AZ, CA, CO, CT, D.C., DE, LA, MA, MD, ME, NH, NM, NJ, NV, NY, OK, PA, RI, TX, UT, VA and VT

Trader Joe's Grainless Granola (SKU 56307) 8 oz. 087

088

096

100 032818

032918

040618

041018



The potential for contamination was noted after an ingredient supplier revealed the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes. The company subsequently identified the source of the issue and has corrected the matter.The Item Description can be found on the center of the front or top label. The lot code can be found at the bottom of the back of the bags.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Consumers should discontinue use of the product listed above and may return the product to the retail establishment it was purchased at for a refund. Consumers with further questions or concerns may call Customer Care at 1-844-617-8240 which is open 8:30am-5:30pm, Monday to Friday and you can leave a message after hours.

