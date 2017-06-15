RECALL ALERT: Listeria concerns reason behind voluntary granola - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

RECALL ALERT: Listeria concerns reason behind voluntary granola recall

Wildway LLC is voluntarily recalling certain grain-free granola codes, because the Company has been notified by an ingredient supplier that an ingredient used in these products has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

No illnesses have been reported in relation to this product at this time.

Wildway Apple Cinnamon Grain-free Granola
UPC: 85866005190    8 oz.    096 097
040618
040718


Wildway Apple Cinnamon Grain-free Granola
UPC: 864352000015    10 oz.    097    040718


Wildway Banana Nut Grain-free Granola
UPC: 858660005176    8 oz.    089
096
100    033018
040618
041018


Wildway Coconut Cashew Grain-free Granola
UPC: 858660005183    8 oz.    090
096
101    103117
110617
111117


Wildway Coconut Cashew Grain-free Granola    10 oz.    090
096
102    103117
110617
111117


Wildway Vanilla Bean Espresso Grain-free Granola
UPC: 858660005206    8 oz.    089
090    033018
033118


AL, AZ, CA, CO, CT, D.C., DE, LA, MA, MD, ME, NH, NM, NJ, NV, NY, OK, PA, RI, TX, UT, VA and VT    
Trader Joe's Grainless Granola (SKU 56307)    8 oz.    087
088
096
100    032818
032918
040618
041018


The potential for contamination was noted after an ingredient supplier revealed the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes. The company subsequently identified the source of the issue and has corrected the matter.The Item Description can be found on the center of the front or top label. The lot code can be found at the bottom of the back of the bags.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Consumers should discontinue use of the product listed above and may return the product to the retail establishment it was purchased at for a refund. Consumers with further questions or concerns may call Customer Care at 1-844-617-8240 which is open 8:30am-5:30pm, Monday to Friday and you can leave a message after hours.

Source: FDA

