Texas Panhandle high schools ranked high for student success

The U.S. News and World Report listed Caprock and Spearman High Schools as two of the nations best.

Out of 589 schools throughout the United States, Caprock was ranked 227 while Spearman placed 273.

About 75 percent of Caprock's students are considered economically disadvantaged, but the school still has a 94 percent graduation rate.

"Caprock is successful because we have great kids, great families, and great staff," said Chad Huseman, Caprock Principal. "We want the students to do great things here and then go on and do great things after high school."

For about three years now, all of Caprock's seniors have applied for higher education or the military. The school has college readiness courses for these students that also provide early certification.

"We have our career and technology courses, through there students can pursue anything that they are interested in and it can be anything from public service which includes teaching or criminal justice. To programs like manufacturing, construction or even culinary arts," said Huseman. "So, kids can specialize in those programs early and finish with a certificate that can lead to careers."

Spearman High School has also been ranked for their college readiness and high math proficiency.

This school has about 46 percent of economically disadvantaged students but a 100 percent graduation rate.

Spearman have over 200 students while Caprock has about 2,000 both expect to continue to see enrollment and successful rankings in future.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.