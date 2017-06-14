APD reminds residents of curfew ordinance

There's an old saying that goes, "nothing good happens after midnight," and now that kids are out of school, they're being reminded of the city curfew.

The Curfew Law states people under 17 years of age can't be in public places or establishments between 12:01 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Sergeant Brent Barbee with the Amarillo Police Department Crime Prevention Unit said when the law was first implemented, they saw a reduction in juvenile-related crime. Now that children are home for the summer, he said they have more freedom to get into trouble.

"The kids are out of school, but Mom and Dad are not out of work," said Sergeant Barbee. "So, we have children that are old enough to be left unsupervised, but not necessarily all of them should be left unsupervised."

He went on to say the Amarillo Skate Park is somewhere they would check to see if children are hanging out after dark. He said it's commonly during traffic stops after those hours where they would come into contact with most juveniles.



When he posted the curfew online, Sergeant Barbee said many people didn't know it existed. When we asked some Amarillo parents about the curfew, we found that to be true.

Amarillo resident Sharon Alexander did not know about the law but said it's always good to know where your kids are.

"If they're not abiding by the curfew, they're out doing who knows what, getting into more, or more apt to get into more trouble," said Alexander.

Another resident, Lashan Gates also didn't know about the curfew but said it's something she would want to enforce with her children.

"Having structure is good for kids," said Gates. "I wouldn't want him out here doing things he shouldn't be doing."

Sergeant Barbee said juveniles don't have many places they need to be after midnight.

"The ordinance protects the juveniles, and it also serves to protect the public from the bad juveniles," said Sergeant Barbee.

Minors who violate, or parents who permit them to violate the curfew, can be fined up to $500.

