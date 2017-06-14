Canyon police cautioning residents after increase in bat complaints

The Canyon Police Department is cautioning residents after a slight increase in bat complaints.

Officials say this time of the year, small, brown bats are migrating in the area and are getting inside of homes.

If you find a bat inside, call Animal Control or the Canyon Police Department immediately, but do not attempt to touch the animal.

If you believe you have been exposed to or bitten by a bat, you are advised to seek immediate medical treatment.

