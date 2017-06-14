Square Mile introducing fresh produce into San Jacinto

There's an old saying that goes, "nothing good happens after midnight," and now that kids are out of school, they're being reminded of the city curfew.
The U.S. News and World Report listed Caprock and Spearman High Schools as two of the nations best.
Square Mile Community Development is providing fresh produce for those who live in the San Jacinto neighborhood.
The Canyon Police Department is cautioning residents after a slight increase in bat complaints.
Volunteers in our community placed American flags in many Amarillo neighborhoods to not only celebrate Flag Day but also help the community.
