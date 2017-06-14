Flag Day Celebration raises money to help kids

Volunteers in our community placed American flags in many Amarillo neighborhoods to not only celebrate Flag Day but also help the community.

The money raised helps local children's organizations which includes the Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, and the High Plains Food Bank.

For the first time in 20 years, the Downtown Kiwanis Club voted to raise the price of their flag service from $30 to $35.

"We wanted to raise the price so we could raise more money for our charities." Says Kiwanis Club President Vince Wirt, "After 20 years, a five dollar increase isn't too much"

This year just under 2,000 flags decorated Amarillo neighborhoods for Flag Day. Along with the price change, the club is also trying to get more people and neighborhoods to be included.

"We want to give more money to our charities." Says Wirt, "We always like to be able to give money to them when they call on us. We raise about $50,000 a year and all of that money stays local."

This year during the annual club clean up at our local Girl Scout Camp some of the women saw a need for in the cabins. The camp needed new mattresses for the girls to sleep on, but it just wasn't in the budget.

"Before receiving our new mattresses, the ones we had had been here 20 to 25 years so there is a definite need." Says Camp Director Natalie Stephenson, "It would have cost us close to 10 thousand dollars to purchase 141 mattresses to cover our entire camp."

If you are interested in buying a flag, call the Amarillo Downtown Kiwanis Club at (806) 376-7361.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.