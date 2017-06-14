Flag Day Celebration raises money to help kids

Square Mile Community Development is providing fresh produce for those who live in the San Jacinto neighborhood.
Square Mile Community Development is providing fresh produce for those who live in the San Jacinto neighborhood.
The Canyon Police Department is cautioning residents after a slight increase in bat complaints.
The Canyon Police Department is cautioning residents after a slight increase in bat complaints.
Volunteers in our community placed American flags in many Amarillo neighborhoods to not only celebrate Flag Day but also help the community.
Volunteers in our community placed American flags in many Amarillo neighborhoods to not only celebrate Flag Day but also help the community.
Six officers graduated from the Amarillo Police Academy's 90th session today.
Six officers graduated from the Amarillo Police Academy's 90th session today.
Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare and the Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society are in need of temporary foster homes for animals waiting to be transported to their adopted homes.
Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare and the Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society are in need of temporary foster homes for animals waiting to be transported to their adopted homes.