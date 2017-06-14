Amarillo Police Academy celebrates graduation of six officers

Six officers graduated from the Amarillo Police Academy's 90th session today.
Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare and the Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society are in need of temporary foster homes for animals waiting to be transported to their adopted homes.
Weather Outlook for Wednesday, June 14
The Dumas Lions Club is ready to start cooking for the 71st Annual Dogie Days.
Over a month ago, we discussed NewsChannel 10's efforts to celebrate Amarillo businesses. We invited you to join in and vote for the first ever NewsChannel 10 Viewers Choice Awards.
