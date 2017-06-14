Amarillo Police Academy celebrates graduation of six officers

Six officers graduated from the Amarillo Police Academy's 90th session today.

Mayor Ginger Nelson spoke and Chief Ed Drain presented the officers with graduation certificates and badges. Family members pinned on the newly issued badges.

The six officers completed over 1,000 hours of police training since beginning the academy on December 1.

The APD Academy training covers subjects such as emergency vehicle operation, report writing, department rules and regulations, constitutional rights, criminal and traffic law, search and seizure, procedural justice, de-escalation training, criminal investigation, mental health crisis intervention, mechanics of arrest and self-defense.

The 91st Academy is now in session with 14 recruit officers scheduled to graduate in December.

