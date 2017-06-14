Amarillo's city shelter asking for temporary fosters

Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare and the Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society are in need of temporary foster homes for animals waiting to be transported to their adopted homes.

These animals have been adopted into homes in other states but cannot be transported for one to three weeks.

Fostering these animals will help empty space at the shelter for more animals to be housed there and save the lives of other surrendered animals.

"Our problem is the influx of animals continues, so if we have an animal tagged for rescue and we can open up that space, that prevents animals from being euthanized," said Executive Director of the Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society Larry Milam. "That way we can also tell a foster that it's only a very limited time. We can tell them when the transport's going, and it's not a burden on the foster."

If you are interested in acting as a temporary foster, call the Amarillo-Panhandle Human Society at (806) 373-1716.

You can see a listing of animals currently at the shelter here or visit the shelter at 3501 South Osage.

