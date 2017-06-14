71st Annual Dogie Days kicks off Wednesday

The Dumas Lions Club is ready to start cooking for the 71st Annual Dogie Days.

This highly anticipated yearly event has evolved over the years into a five day celebration including a large pit barbecue, carnival, parade and car raffle.

Event coordinators are cooking enough meet to feed 6,000 people at the barbecue Thursday, which a lot of people said is their favorite part of Dogie Days.

Barbecue and carnival tickets can be purchased all weekend, along with tickets to win a brand new Chevy Camaro selected by Angie West, the event's Head Wrangler.

Dogie Days is the biggest annual fundraiser for the Dumas Lions Club, and they aim to raise around $100,000 this year for around 40 different local charities.

The event filled weekend will run from Wednesday, June 14th through Sunday, June 18th.







