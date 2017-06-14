71st Annual Dogie Days kicks off Wednesday - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

71st Annual Dogie Days kicks off Wednesday

DUMAS, TX (KFDA) -

The Dumas Lions Club is ready to start cooking for the 71st Annual Dogie Days.

This highly anticipated yearly event has evolved over the years into a five day celebration including a large pit barbecue, carnival, parade and car raffle.

Event coordinators are cooking enough meet to feed 6,000 people at the barbecue Thursday, which a lot of people said is their favorite part of Dogie Days.

Barbecue and carnival tickets can be purchased all weekend, along with tickets to win a brand new Chevy Camaro selected by Angie West, the event's Head Wrangler.

Dogie Days is the biggest annual fundraiser for the Dumas Lions Club, and they aim to raise around $100,000 this year for around 40 different local charities.

The event filled weekend will run from Wednesday, June 14th through Sunday, June 18th.



 

