Gay Lewis Pays It Forward

In this week's Pay It Forward we find a playmaker wanting to help a single mother having trouble paying rent and other bills.
In this week's Pay It Forward we find a playmaker wanting to help a single mother having trouble paying rent and other bills.
Over a month ago, we discussed NewsChannel 10's efforts to celebrate Amarillo businesses. We invited you to join in and vote for the first ever NewsChannel 10 Viewers Choice Awards.
Over a month ago, we discussed NewsChannel 10's efforts to celebrate Amarillo businesses. We invited you to join in and vote for the first ever NewsChannel 10 Viewers Choice Awards.
One of the most known major league baseball snacks is grown in New Mexico and it has a significant impact in the economy.
One of the most known major league baseball snacks is grown in New Mexico and it has a significant impact in the economy.
Vets across the Panhandle are reporting an increasing number of dogs bitten by rattlesnakes.
Vets across the Panhandle are reporting an increasing number of dogs bitten by rattlesnakes.
Now that the city of Amarillo has announced new efforts to clean up local alleys, city crews will be able to pick up different objects in alleys whether it is brush, debris or even mattresses all in one stop.
Now that the city of Amarillo has announced new efforts to clean up local alleys, city crews will be able to pick up different objects in alleys whether it is brush, debris or even mattresses all in one stop.